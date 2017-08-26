Chuck RaineyAmerican bassist. Born 17 June 1940
Chuck Rainey
1940-06-17
Chuck Rainey Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Walter "Chuck" Rainey III (born June 17, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States) is an American bass guitarist who has performed and recorded with many well-known acts, including Aretha Franklin, Steely Dan, and Quincy Jones. According to Rainey's website, he has performed on over 12,000 albums and nearly 150,000 songs.
Chuck Rainey Tracks
Blues For Louis Jordan
Hotep Cecil Barnard
Blues For Louis Jordan
Blues For Louis Jordan
Last played on
Hard Work
John Handy
Hard Work
Hard Work
Last played on
Las Vegas Tango
Bill Lavorgna, Samuel T. Brown, Gil Evans, Gary Burton, Richard Tee, Steve Swallow, Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, Chuck Rainey, Jerry Hahn & Eric Gale
Las Vegas Tango
Las Vegas Tango
Performer
Last played on
