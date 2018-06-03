John Foxx and the Maths
John Foxx and the Maths
John Foxx and the Maths Biography (Wikipedia)
John Foxx and the Maths is a musical project featuring electronic music pioneer John Foxx and Benge. The duo were initially a studio based project working from Benge's studio in Shoreditch, London but have also engaged in live work. They specialise in the use of analogue synthesizers and drum machines and have to date released two full studio albums, Interplay, The Shape of Things (both in 2011), a mini-album Evidence (September 2012) a live DVD-CD album Analogue Circuit (October 2012), and a live in the studio album Rhapsody, released May 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Foxx and the Maths Tracks
Tides
John Foxx and the Maths
Tides
Tides
Evergreen
John Foxx and the Maths
Evergreen
Evergreen
Changelings feat. Gazelle Twin
John Foxx and the Maths
Changelings feat. Gazelle Twin
Changelings feat. Gazelle Twin
Evidence (Feat The Soft Moon)
John Foxx and the Maths
Evidence (Feat The Soft Moon)
Evidence (Feat The Soft Moon)
Talk Beneath Your Dreams
John Foxx and the Maths
Talk Beneath Your Dreams
Talk Beneath Your Dreams
September Town
John Foxx and the Maths
September Town
September Town
Falling
John Foxx and the Maths
Falling
Falling
Talk (Beneath Your Dreams) feat. Matthew Dear
John Foxx and the Maths
Talk (Beneath Your Dreams) feat. Matthew Dear
Evergreen (Radio Edit)
John Foxx and the Maths
Evergreen (Radio Edit)
Evergreen (Radio Edit)
Catwalk
John Foxx and the Maths
Catwalk
Catwalk
Destination
John Foxx and the Maths
Destination
Destination
