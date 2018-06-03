John Foxx and the Maths is a musical project featuring electronic music pioneer John Foxx and Benge. The duo were initially a studio based project working from Benge's studio in Shoreditch, London but have also engaged in live work. They specialise in the use of analogue synthesizers and drum machines and have to date released two full studio albums, Interplay, The Shape of Things (both in 2011), a mini-album Evidence (September 2012) a live DVD-CD album Analogue Circuit (October 2012), and a live in the studio album Rhapsody, released May 2013.