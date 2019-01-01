JornNorwegian metal band. Formed 2000
Jorn
2000
Jorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorn is a Norwegian metal band fronted by vocalist Jørn Lande. Other members include guitarist Trond Holter, bassist Thomas Bekkevold and drummer Christian Svendsen.
