Hobart SmithBorn 10 May 1897. Died 11 January 1965
Hobart Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1897-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90fe107a-6ed7-431b-b266-8b01625bf1cf
Hobart Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Hobart Smith (May 10, 1897—January 11, 1965) was an American old-time musician. He was most notable for his appearance with his sister, Texas Gladden, on a series of Library of Congress recordings in the 1940s and his later appearances at various festivals during the folk music revival of the 1960s. Smith is often remembered for his virtuosic performances on the banjo, and had also mastered various other instruments, including the fiddle, guitar, piano, harmonica, accordion, and organ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hobart Smith Tracks
Sort by
Clog Dance
Hobart Smith
Clog Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clog Dance
Last played on
The Great Titanic
Hobart Smith
The Great Titanic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Titanic
Last played on
Wayfaring Pilgrim
Hobart Smith
Wayfaring Pilgrim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wayfaring Pilgrim
Last played on
Hobart Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist