Philip Odgers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90fc9bbb-9144-4d16-94d5-8a3208e3f498
Philip Odgers Performances & Interviews
Philip Odgers Tracks
Sort by
The Last Bird Has Flown
Philip Odgers
The Last Bird Has Flown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Bird Has Flown
Last played on
Cajun Instrumental
Philip Odgers
Cajun Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cajun Instrumental
Last played on
The Train
Philip Odgers
The Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Train
Last played on
Dusty Fields
Philip Odgers
Dusty Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dusty Fields
Last played on
Through The Morning, Through The Night (Feat. Eliza Carthy)
Philip Odgers
Through The Morning, Through The Night (Feat. Eliza Carthy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dusty Fields (Feat. John Jones & Eliza Carthy)
Philip Odgers
Dusty Fields (Feat. John Jones & Eliza Carthy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottom Of The World
Philip Odgers
Bottom Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottom Of The World
Last played on
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Philip Odgers
Sunday Morning Coming Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Last played on
The Parting Glass (Vinyl Star
Philip Odgers
The Parting Glass (Vinyl Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Philip Odgers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist