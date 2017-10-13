KinesisUK alternative rock band. Formed 2000. Disbanded 2005
Kinesis
2000
Kinesis Biography (Wikipedia)
Kinesis were an alternative rock band from Bolton, England. The group formed in September 2000 whilst at school, and split after five years in June 2005. During this time they recorded two full studio albums, a mini album and several singles under three record labels.
Kinesis Tracks
Zyklon B - The Borderline, London 2003
And They Obey - The Borderline, London 2003
Forever Reeling - The Borderline, London 2003
Billboard Beauty - The Borderline, London 2003
This Dead End - The Borderline, London 2003
Black Holes - The Borderline, London 2003
Conveyor Belt Destruction - The Borderline, London 2003
Bloodstained Lips - The Borderline, London 2003
One Way Mirror - The Borderline, London 2003
