Zouzou (born Danièle Ciarlet on November 29, 1943) is a model, actress, singer and icon of the 1960s and early 1970s. She is known largely for her lead role in Éric Rohmer's Love in the Afternoon. Her career, however, was constantly hampered by her addiction to heroin and other drugs. She went for detox for 2 years away in the Antilles.

The screen name "Zouzou" reportedly stems from her zézaiement (lisp) of the consonants 's','j' and 'z'.

Zouzou was friendly with many famous artists from the 60s, including George Harrison, whom she favored as a friend, and his wife, Patty Boyd. She also was very friendly with Bob Dylan with whom she spent 5 days and 5 nights as a confidante. Bob Dylan was then very much in love with his wife and always confided to her how much he missed his spouse. Her boyfriends during her years of fame included Brian Jones (of the Rolling Stones), with whom she was enamored (he initially met Zouzou at the Bilboquet after a concert and wanted her Cashmere sweater in trade for his sweaty white turtleneck) Michel Taittinger, Dave Davies (of the Kinks), Jean-Paul Goude and Jack Nicholson.[citation needed] She is still friends with Jack Nicholson who also introduced her to Randy Newman.