Fèis RoisFormed 1986
Fèis Rois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90f30e3d-99cb-48ef-b2dd-a8fb9da6ad7d
Fèis Rois Tracks
Sort by
The Gathering
Fèis Rois
The Gathering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gathering
Last played on
Seinn a Phiob
Fèis Rois
Seinn a Phiob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seinn a Phiob
Last played on
The Storm
Fèis Rois
The Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Storm
Last played on
Back to artist