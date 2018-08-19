GRP All-Star Big Band
GRP All-Star Big Band
The GRP All-Star Big Band was a contemporary big band assembled in the late 1980s by Dave Grusin and Larry Rosen, the founders of GRP Records. The band played new arrangements of popular jazz pieces from the 1950s and 1960s.
Tracks
Cherokee (Live In Japan 1993)
Cherokee (Live In Japan 1993)
Cherokee (Live In Japan 1993)
Sister Sadie
Sister Sadie
Sister Sadie
Manteca
Manteca
Manteca
Blue Train
Blue Train
Blue Train
