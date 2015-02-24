Pietro Pettoletti
Pietro Pettoletti Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietro Pettoletti (ca. 1795 – ca. 1870) was a composer of Italian origins. The dates of birth and death are not known. His father Carl Johan (1758–1801) was kapellmeister in Christiania (Norway). At first he lived in Germany, then, from age 25, in Sweden, where he taught piano and guitar. Subsequently he moved to Russia, employed by a wealthy landowner to teach guitar to his children. Pettoletti stayed for a long time in Saint Petersburg, where he gained a reputation as concert performer and teacher.
He often performed in duo with his brother Joachim, a violinist in the orchestra of the Italian opera of Saint Petersburg. As guitar virtuoso Pettoletti toured Germany, France, and Russia.
