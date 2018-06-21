Jean‐Pierre JacquillatBorn 13 July 1935. Died 6 August 1986
Jean‐Pierre Jacquillat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90ecf3c0-6f10-4395-8401-2d39da6bc968
Jean‐Pierre Jacquillat Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Pierre Jacquillat (13 July 1935 – 6 August 1986) was a French conductor.
Jacquillat was born in Versailles in 1935. He was named assistant to Charles Munch at the Orchestre de Paris in 1967. He was chief conductor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. He made a number of recordings, with that orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris, and others. His career was cut short when he died in a car accident in 1986 in France, aged 51.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean‐Pierre Jacquillat Tracks
Sort by
Songs of the Auvergne: Bailero
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Bailero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Bailero
Last played on
Songs of the Auvergne: Brezairola
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Brezairola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Brezairola
Last played on
Bailero (Songs of the Auvergne)
Joseph Canteloube
Bailero (Songs of the Auvergne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Bailero (Songs of the Auvergne)
Last played on
Songs of the Auvergne: Lo Fiolaire
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Lo Fiolaire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Lo Fiolaire
Orchestra
Songs of the Auvergne: Baillero
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Baillero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Baillero
Orchestra
Songs of the Auvergne: Chut, chut
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Chut, chut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Chut, chut
Orchestra
Uno jionto postouro (A Pretty Shepherdess)
Joseph Canteloube
Uno jionto postouro (A Pretty Shepherdess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Uno jionto postouro (A Pretty Shepherdess)
Orchestra
Last played on
Bailero; Malurous qu'o uno fenno; Obal, din lo combuelo
Joseph Canteloube
Bailero; Malurous qu'o uno fenno; Obal, din lo combuelo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Bailero; Malurous qu'o uno fenno; Obal, din lo combuelo
Orchestra
Last played on
La Pastoura als camps; Brezairola; Lou Coucut
Trad, Victoria de los Ángeles, Joseph Canteloube, Lamoureux Concerts Orchestra & Jean‐Pierre Jacquillat
La Pastoura als camps; Brezairola; Lou Coucut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
La Pastoura als camps; Brezairola; Lou Coucut
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
La-haut, sur le rocher; no.3 from Chants d'Auvergne - set 5
Joseph Canteloube
La-haut, sur le rocher; no.3 from Chants d'Auvergne - set 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
La-haut, sur le rocher; no.3 from Chants d'Auvergne - set 5
Orchestra
Last played on
Chants d'Auvergne: Bailero
Lamoureux Concerts Orchestra, Joseph Canteloube, Victoria de los Ángeles & Jean-Pierre Jacquillat
Chants d'Auvergne: Bailero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chants d'Auvergne: Bailero
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist