Jean-Pierre Jacquillat (13 July 1935 – 6 August 1986) was a French conductor.

Jacquillat was born in Versailles in 1935. He was named assistant to Charles Munch at the Orchestre de Paris in 1967. He was chief conductor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. He made a number of recordings, with that orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris, and others. His career was cut short when he died in a car accident in 1986 in France, aged 51.