Kiddus I (born Frank Dowding Jr in Saint Mary Parish, Jamaica, December 1944) is a reggae singer and musician, best known for his appearance in the film Rockers.
Jah Power, Jah Glory
Graduation Promise Medely (Yaadcore Special)
Graduation In Zion
Crying wolf – Shepherd / Dub Store
