Mike OsborneSaxophone. Born 28 September 1941. Died 19 September 2007
Mike Osborne
1941-09-28
Mike Osborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Evans Osborne (28 September 1941 – 19 September 2007) was an English jazz alto saxophonist, pianist, and clarinetist who was a member of the band Brotherhood of Breath in the 1960s and 1970s.
