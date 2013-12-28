Piirpauke is a Finnish musical group combining freejazz-,flamenco-, mbalax-, arabesk-, carnatic-, romantic-, modern-, classical-, humppa-, impressionist-,hindustani-, salsa-, amharic, lappjoik-, tibetan-, balkan-, karelian-, finnish-, national-romantic- and rockmusic - influences (a.o.)in their compositions.

The band has released 20 studio albums as well as several live and compilation albums. In October 2010 their album Koli peaked number one at the World Music Charts Europe. Piirpauke's best known song in Finland is Konevitsan kirkonkellot (The Church Bells of Konevets), based on a traditional Karelian melody. It is named after the Konevsky Monastery in the Konevets island of Lake Ladoga. The song was covered by heavy metal band Sentenced in their 2002 album The Cold White Light. In Central Europe the biggest hit is so far 'Swedish Reggae'.

A typical tour would last about a month with 30 gigs, the record being 45 concerts in one month! 2018 band is still active; new album 'Hali' is ready to be released.