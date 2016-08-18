Eve BeglarianBorn 22 July 1958
Eve Beglarian
1958-07-22
Eve Beglarian Biography (Wikipedia)
Eve Beglarian (born Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., July 22, 1958) is a contemporary American composer, performer and audio producer of Armenian descent. Her music is often characterized as postminimalist.
Her chamber, choral, and orchestral music has been commissioned and widely performed by The Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Bang on a Can All-Stars, The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, The California EAR Unit, The Orchestra of St. Luke's, Relâche, The Paul Dresher Ensemble, Sequitur, and The American Composers Orchestra, among many others. She received a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Robert Rauschenberg Award (2015).
Be / Hold
Eve Beglarian
Be / Hold
Be / Hold
Until It Blazes
Giacomo Fiore
Until It Blazes
Until It Blazes
until it blazes
Eve Beglarian
until it blazes
until it blazes
