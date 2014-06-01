Chris RiceChristian singer
Chris Rice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90e39019-8b97-4b7b-b72d-a909fb3f9091
Chris Rice Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Rice is an American singer and songwriter who works in the contemporary Christian music, contemporary folk and adult contemporary genres. He became a recording artist as well in 1996 after signing a contract with Rocketown Records and releasing his debut album, Deep Enough to Dream.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Rice Tracks
Sort by
Deep Enough To Dream
Chris Rice
Deep Enough To Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Enough To Dream
Last played on
Everything Is Ok
Chris Rice
Everything Is Ok
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Is Ok
Last played on
Chris Rice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist