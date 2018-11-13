Joseph CallejaTenor. Born 22 January 1978
Joseph Calleja
1978-01-22
Joseph Calleja Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Calleja, (born 22 January 1978 in Attard, Malta), is a Maltese tenor.
Joseph Calleja Performances & Interviews
Joseph Calleja Tracks
Verdi: Otello: O Mostruosa Colpa - Si Pel Ciel
Joseph Calleja
Verdi: Otello: O Mostruosa Colpa - Si Pel Ciel
Verdi: Otello: O Mostruosa Colpa - Si Pel Ciel
Performer
Last played on
Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)
Gaetano Donizetti
Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)
Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)
Last played on
La Donna è Mobile (from Rigoletto) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Joseph Calleja
La Donna è Mobile (from Rigoletto) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
E Lucevan Le Stelle (from Tosca) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Joseph Calleja
E Lucevan Le Stelle (from Tosca) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Questo O Quella (from Rigoletto) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Joseph Calleja
Questo O Quella (from Rigoletto) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Last played on
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Celeste Aida (Aida)
Orchestra
Conductor
E Lucevan le Stelle
Giacomo Puccini
E Lucevan le Stelle
E Lucevan le Stelle
Performer
Di quella pira (Il Trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Di quella pira (Il Trovatore)
Di quella pira (Il Trovatore)
Choir
Conductor
Che gelida manina (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Che gelida manina (La bohème)
Che gelida manina (La bohème)
Last played on
La vie en rose
Louiguy
La vie en rose
La vie en rose
Last played on
Fra poco a me ricovero (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Fra poco a me ricovero (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Fra poco a me ricovero (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Last played on
Tosca - Recondita armonia
Giacomo Puccini
Tosca - Recondita armonia
Tosca - Recondita armonia
Last played on
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Last played on
Quanto è bella, quanto è cara (L'elisir d'amore)
Gaetano Donizetti
Quanto è bella, quanto è cara (L'elisir d'amore)
Quanto è bella, quanto è cara (L'elisir d'amore)
Orchestra
Last played on
La Boheme Act III
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme Act III
La Boheme Act III
Last played on
Norma Act II
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma Act II
Norma Act II
Last played on
Recondita Armonia (Tosca)
Joseph Calleja
Recondita Armonia (Tosca)
Recondita Armonia (Tosca)
Last played on
Mefistofele - Prologue, Acts I & II
Arrigo Boito
Mefistofele - Prologue, Acts I & II
Mefistofele - Prologue, Acts I & II
Orchestra
Last played on
Forse la soglia attinse (Un ballo in maschera)
Giuseppe Verdi
Forse la soglia attinse (Un ballo in maschera)
Forse la soglia attinse (Un ballo in maschera)
Last played on
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts: Act 3; La Donna e mobile [Duke's song]
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts: Act 3; La Donna e mobile [Duke's song]
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts: Act 3; La Donna e mobile [Duke's song]
Simon Boccanegra - opera in a prologue and 3 acts: Act 2: O inferno!...Sento
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - opera in a prologue and 3 acts: Act 2: O inferno!...Sento
Simon Boccanegra - opera in a prologue and 3 acts: Act 2: O inferno!...Sento
Les Vepres siciliennes - opera in 5 acts: Act 4: A toi qui j'ai cherie (aria)
Giuseppe Verdi
Les Vepres siciliennes - opera in 5 acts: Act 4: A toi qui j'ai cherie (aria)
Les Vepres siciliennes - opera in 5 acts: Act 4: A toi qui j'ai cherie (aria)
Attila - dramma lirico in a prologue and 3 acts: Act 3: Oh dolore! ed io vivia
Giuseppe Verdi
Attila - dramma lirico in a prologue and 3 acts: Act 3: Oh dolore! ed io vivia
Attila - dramma lirico in a prologue and 3 acts: Act 3: Oh dolore! ed io vivia
Un Ballo in maschera - melodramma in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Un Ballo in maschera - melodramma in 3 acts
Un Ballo in maschera - melodramma in 3 acts
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor - opera seria in 3 acts
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor - opera seria in 3 acts
Lucia di Lammermoor - opera seria in 3 acts
Last played on
O sole mio
Eduardo di Capua
O sole mio
O sole mio
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor: Chi mi frena in tal momento?
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor: Chi mi frena in tal momento?
Lucia di Lammermoor: Chi mi frena in tal momento?
Orchestra
Last played on
La Mattinata - song
Nicola Benedetti
La Mattinata - song
La Mattinata - song
Last played on
be my love
Steven Mercurio BBC Concert Orchestra., Nicholas Brodzsky & Joseph Calleja
be my love
be my love
Performer
Last played on
La vie en rose
R S Louiguy, Steven Mercurio, Joseph Calleja & BBC Concert Orchestra
La vie en rose
La vie en rose
Performer
Last played on
Faust
Suisse Romande Orchestra, Charles-François Gounod, Marco Armiliato & Joseph Calleja
Faust
Faust
Performer
Last played on
Besame mucho (feat. Steven Mercurio, BBC Concert Orchestra & Joseph Calleja)
C. Velazquez
Besame mucho (feat. Steven Mercurio, BBC Concert Orchestra & Joseph Calleja)
Besame mucho (feat. Steven Mercurio, BBC Concert Orchestra & Joseph Calleja)
Last played on
Rigoletto - 'La donna è mobile'
Xian Zhang, Joseph Calleja, Giuseppe Verdi & Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto - 'La donna è mobile'
Rigoletto - 'La donna è mobile'
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park
2018-09-08T02:12:35
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Puccini's Tosca
Grange Park Opera
2017-06-08T02:12:35
8
Jun
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Puccini's Tosca
Grange Park Opera
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
London
2013-09-07T02:12:35
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
London
Proms 2013: Prom 72: Verdi & Tchaikovsky
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-05T02:12:35
5
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 72: Verdi & Tchaikovsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 76: Last Night of the Proms 2012
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-08T02:12:35
8
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 76: Last Night of the Proms 2012
Royal Albert Hall
