Chris ShiflettBorn 6 May 1971
Chris Shiflett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxz3.jpg
1971-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90e2c345-3fcc-4623-8cf8-80d206c01634
Chris Shiflett Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Aubrey Shiflett (born May 6, 1971) is best known as the lead guitarist for the rock band Foo Fighters since June 1999, and the punk rock band No Use for a Name, as well as the punk rock cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. He is the younger brother of musician Scott Shiflett.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Shiflett Tracks
Sort by
Sticks And Stones
Chris Shiflett
Sticks And Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxz3.jpglink
Sticks And Stones
Last played on
West Coast Town
Chris Shiflett
West Coast Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxz3.jpglink
West Coast Town
Last played on
Back to artist