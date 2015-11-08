Basil HarwoodBorn 11 April 1859. Died 3 April 1949
1859-04-11
Basil Harwood Biography
Basil Harwood (11 April 1859 – 3 April 1949) was an English organist and composer.
Thy Hand, O God, Has Guided
Basil Harwood
Performer
Huddersfield Choral Society
Our Father God In Heaven
David Ogden
Let All The World
Aled Jones
O How Glorious Is The Kingdom
Basil Harwood
