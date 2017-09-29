Lionel Rogg (born Geneva, April 21 1936) is a Swiss organist, composer and teacher of musical theory. He is best known for performing the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, whose complete organ works he has recorded three times.

At 15, Rogg took charge of the Geneva St Boniface organ. Later, at the Conservatoire de Musique de Genève, he studied under Pierre Segond (a pupil of Marcel Dupré). He obtained degrees in harmony, counterpoint and fugue, and won scholarships, organ and piano prizes, and a First Prize for sight-reading. In 1959 he won second prize for organ at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich. He also studied with Nikita Magaloff.

After three years of study, in 1961 he gave a series of ten recitals of Bach's complete organ works at the Victoria Hall in Geneva, followed by organ recitals in France, Spain, Belgium, Holland, Switzerland, and in England at St Albans and at the Royal Festival Hall in London. He gave two recitals devoted to Bach's Orgelbüchlein at the 1962 International Festival of Montreux, and participated in festivals and organ weeks at Bayreuth and Nuremberg.