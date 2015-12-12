The BluebeatersItalian ska band. Formed 2013
The Bluebeaters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90e0f80c-7057-47d5-9d4b-44f134956de2
The Bluebeaters Tracks
Sort by
Glad
The Bluebeaters
Glad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glad
Last played on
True Confession
The Bluebeaters
True Confession
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Confession
Last played on
Back to artist