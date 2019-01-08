Philip Oakey (born 2 October 1955) is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as the lead singer, songwriter, and co-founder of English synth-pop band the Human League. Aside from the Human League, he has had an extensive solo music career and collaborated with numerous other artists and producers.

Oakey was one of the most visually distinctive music artists of the early 1980s. At the height of their success, The Human League released the triple platinum-certified album Dare and Oakey co-wrote and sang the multi-million selling single "Don't You Want Me", which was a number one single in both the U.S. and UK, where it remains the 28th highest selling single of all time.[better source needed] Oakey has been lead singer of the Human League for over 40 years, with whom he has sold more than 20 million records worldwide. He continues recording and performing internationally.