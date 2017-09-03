Jan SavittBorn 4 September 1907. Died 4 October 1948
Jan Savitt
1907-09-04
Jan Savitt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Savitt (born Jacob Savetnick; September 4, 1907 – October 4, 1948), known as "The Stokowski of Swing", from having played violin in Stokowski's orchestra, was an American bandleader, musical arranger, and violinist.
Jan Savitt Tracks
Blues In The Groove
Jan Savitt
Blues In The Groove
Blues In The Groove
Last played on
720 in The Books
Jan Savitt
720 in The Books
720 in The Books
Last played on
