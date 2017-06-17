Thomas TantrumFormed 2005
Thomas Tantrum
2005
Thomas Tantrum Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Tantrum are an indie pop band from Southampton, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Tantrum Tracks
Betty Blue (6 Music Session, 17 Jun 2010)
The Hot Hot Summer (6 Music Session, 17 Jun 2010)
It's All In Your Head (6 Music Session, 17 Jun 2010)
Hot Hot Summer
Cold Gold
Face the Music
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
The Hot Hot Summer Song
Swan Lake
Rage Against The Tantrum
Last Kiss
Betty Blue
The Last Kiss
Thomas Tantrum Links
