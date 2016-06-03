Pure Bathing Culture is an American indie pop band from Portland, Oregon.

The group's members, Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman, first met while college students in New Jersey, they lived in Brooklyn, New York and both moved to Portland, Oregon in 2011, playing in the group Vetiver. Around 2012 they began playing live shows, and released an EP produced by Richard Swift in 2012 on Father/Daughter Records. The band toured in the US opening for Caveman and Father John Misty.

The band released its first full-length album on Partisan Records in 2013. The album was highlighted by the single, "Pendulum", which some critics likened in style to Fleetwood Mac. One of the tracks, "Scotty", drew its lyrics and melody in part from the 1980 hit single "Into the Night" by Benny Mardones. Touring for this release included a full US tour opening for Widowspeak, followed by co-headline tour with La Luz and another full US tour opening for Tennis in the fall of 2014.

The band recorded their second full length record with producer John Congleton in February 2015 in Dallas, Texas. The band released its second full-length album on Partisan Records, Pray for Rain, which was released on October 23rd, 2015. The Guardian said: "And it’s their strength with melodies that will keep listeners coming back…..they prove they have a sparklingly sure touch for the purest kind of guitar pop, with a song whose arpeggiated guitar line is a smile set to music." This release was followed by a country-wide headlining tour as well as a headlining tour in the UK with sold out shows in Manchester and London. More touring in the US followed in 2016 including opening slots for Lucius, Chvrches, and Death Cab For Cutie.