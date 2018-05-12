Troy Cassar-Daley (born 18 May 1969) is a country musician from New South Wales, Australia.

Troy Cassar-Daley is regarded as one of Australian country music’s finest singer/songwriters. He is a hugely successful artist, much adored by country music fans across Australia. Troy is also well known for his generosity and is well respected by his peers and the greater music industry. All of this is reflected on a mainstream level by the many industry awarded accolades for his work as a successful recording artist.

Cassar-Daley has released 11 studio albums over 30 years. Throughout this time he has been awarded numerous accolades including 4 ARIA’s, 33 Golden Guitars, 9 Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), 4 CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards plus 2 NIMA's. In 2017 Troy was the 50th inductee into the prestigious Australian Roll of Renown.