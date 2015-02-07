Chuck Thompson40s jazz drummer. Born 10 June 1921. Died 6 March 2005
Chuck Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90d5159c-3eb3-420d-8299-d4dd050ea0f5
Chuck Thompson Tracks
Sort by
I got rhythm
Hampton Hawes, Hampton Hawes, Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson
I got rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I got rhythm
Composer
Last played on
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
Hampton Hawes
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fwwc.jpglink
I got rhythm (feat. Red Mitchell & Chuck Thompson)
Last played on
Chuck Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist