Rimi NatsukawaBorn 9 October 1973
Rimi Natsukawa
1973-10-09
Rimi Natsukawa (夏川 りみ Natsukawa Rimi, born 9 October 1973) is a Japanese singer. She is best known for her 2001 single "Nada Sōsō."
Nada Sou Sou
Rimi Natsukawa
Nada Sou Sou
Nada Sou Sou
