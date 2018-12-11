Chamber Orchestra of PhiladelphiaFormed 1963
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
1963
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia is an American chamber orchestra based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal concert venue is the Perelman Theater of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, of which the orchestra is a founding resident company. The orchestra's current music director is Dirk Brossé, since 2010. The orchestra's current executive director is Bill Rhoads, since September 2016.
Tracks
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
The Soldier's Tale (The Little Concert)
