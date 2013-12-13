Pete DrogeBorn 11 March 1969
Pete Droge
1969-03-11
Pete Droge Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Droge (born March 11, 1969) is an American alternative/folk rock musician from Vashon Island in Washington State's Puget Sound.
Droge was born in Seattle, Washington, and grew up Bainbridge Island.
