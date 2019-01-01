Scary Kids Scaring KidsFormed 2002. Disbanded 2010
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
2002
Scary Kids Scaring Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
Scary Kids Scaring Kids (abbreviated SKSK) was an American post-hardcore band formed in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2002. The band's name was taken from the Cap'n Jazz song of the same name. The group disbanded following a farewell tour in 2010.
