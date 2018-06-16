D. RamirezBorn 13 August 1970
D. Ramirez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90cce427-226c-4ccf-a670-e1e2539fc20a
D. Ramirez Biography (Wikipedia)
D. Ramirez (born Dean Marriott; 13 August 1970) is an English house producer and DJ. He has used a variety of pseudonyms including The Lisa Marie Experience (with Neil Hynde), Cordial, Finger Fest and Rambo. He has achieved five Top 20 hits, and appeared on BBC Television's music programme, Top of the Pops, his highest standing in the mainstream music scene was his remix of Bodyrox's "Yeah Yeah", which earned him an Ivor Novello Award nomination.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
D. Ramirez Tracks
Sort by
Downpipe
Mark Knight
Downpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjdpd.jpglink
Downpipe
Last played on
Stranger Things (Dubspeeka Remix)
Denney
Stranger Things (Dubspeeka Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0614jnp.jpglink
Stranger Things (Dubspeeka Remix)
Last played on
Afraid
Denney
Afraid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0614jnp.jpglink
Afraid
Last played on
Never Stop (Mark Knight & D Ramirez Remix)
DC Breaks
Never Stop (Mark Knight & D Ramirez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgrj.jpglink
Never Stop (Mark Knight & D Ramirez Remix)
Last played on
With Me Or Against Me (TC Remix)
D. Ramirez
With Me Or Against Me (TC Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Me Or Against Me (TC Remix)
Last played on
Jump It Up
D. Ramirez
Jump It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump It Up
Last played on
With me Or Against me
D. Ramirez
With me Or Against me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With me Or Against me
Last played on
D. Ramirez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist