Southern Culture on the SkidsFormed 1983
Southern Culture on the Skids
1983
Biography (Wikipedia)
Southern Culture on the Skids, also sometimes known as SCOTS, is an American rock band that was formed in 1983 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The band consists of Rick Miller, Dave Hartman, and Mary Huff.
Tracks
Merry Christmas Baby
Southern Culture on the Skids
Merry Christmas Baby
Merry Christmas Baby
Last played on
HIGH LIFE
Southern Culture on the Skids
HIGH LIFE
HIGH LIFE
Last played on
