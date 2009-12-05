Noisuf-X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90c887ab-ea3f-4ed5-b008-bddf8661f7be
Noisuf-X Biography (Wikipedia)
X-Fusion is the name of a solo electronic music project by German musician, producer and DJ, Jan Loamfield known as Jan L.. He began releasing acid house tracks in 1988, and by 2000, the project had become an aggrotech project. Loamfield also released several albums under its side project Noisuf-X.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noisuf-X Tracks
Sort by
Hit Me Hard (Mighty Mike Saga Remix)
Noisuf-X
Hit Me Hard (Mighty Mike Saga Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hit Me Hard (Mighty Mike Saga Remix)
Last played on
Noisuf-X Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist