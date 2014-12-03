GerardoBorn 16 April 1965
Gerardo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90c70b5d-2966-46a9-81a9-eeae67a9d411
Gerardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerardo Mejía (born April 16, 1965), better known by his mononym Gerardo, is an Ecuadorian-American rapper, singer and actor who later became a recording industry executive, and more recently a pastor. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, he moved with his family to Glendale, California, when he was 12 years old.
Based in Los Angeles, California, Gerardo became known for his bandana, skintight jeans, locking, and shirtless torso. He sometimes refers to himself as the "Latin Elvis", the "Latin Frank Sinatra" or the Latin "Tony Zuzio".
Gerardo Tracks
Toata Noaptea
Costy & Gerardo
Toata Noaptea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toata Noaptea
Performer
Last played on
Masquerade
Gerardo
Masquerade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Masquerade
Last played on
Massacred
Gerardo
Massacred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Massacred
Last played on
