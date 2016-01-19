Lakim Shabazz
Lakim Shabazz
Lakim Shabazz (born Larry Walsh) is a former hip-hop emcee artist who was one of the founding members of the original version of the Flavor Unit crew. His stage name refers to the so-called Lost Tribe of Shabazz, which is based on the teachings of Wallace Fard Muhammad.
Burnitup (Lakim Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott)
Janet Jackson
Burnitup (Lakim Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott)
Burnitup (Lakim Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott)
