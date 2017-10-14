Marcel ProustBorn 10 July 1871. Died 18 November 1922
Marcel Proust
1871-07-10
Marcel Proust Biography (Wikipedia)
Valentin Louis Georges Eugène Marcel Proust (10 July 1871 – 18 November 1922), known as Marcel Proust, was a French novelist, critic, and essayist best known for his monumental novel À la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time; earlier rendered as Remembrance of Things Past), published in seven parts between 1913 and 1927. He is considered by critics and writers to be one of the most influential authors of the 20th century.
Marcel Proust Tracks
Reading - Swann In Love
Reading - Swann In Love
Reading - Letter to Jacques de Lacretelle
Reading - Letter to Jacques de Lacretelle
Reading - Within a Budding Grove
Reading - Within a Budding Grove
In Praise of Bad Music
In Praise of Bad Music
Reading - Schumann
Reading - Schumann
Reading - Letter to Reynaldo Hahn
Reading - Letter to Reynaldo Hahn
Reading - Letter to Suzette Lemaire
Reading - Letter to Suzette Lemaire
Swann in Love - Reading
Swann in Love - Reading
Marcel Proust Links
