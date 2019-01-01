Bartek NiziołBorn 1 February 1974
Bartek Nizioł
1974-02-01
Bartek Nizioł Biography
Bartłomiej "Bartek" Nizioł (born February 1, 1974 in Szczecin (Poland)) is a Polish violinist playing in a bel canto style. His interpretations tend to be objective and comprehensive.
