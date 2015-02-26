Elyar FoxBorn 15 July 1995
Elyar Fox
1995-07-15
Elyar Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Elyar Afshari (Azerbaijani: Elyar Əfşari; born 15 July 1995), better known by his stage name Elyar (previously Elyar Fox) is an Azerbaijani-English pop singer, musician and songwriter. His debut single "Do It All Over Again" was released in January 2014, peaking at number 5 in the UK Singles Chart.
Elyar Fox Tracks
A Billion Girls
Elyar Fox
A Billion Girls
A Billion Girls
Last played on
Do It All Over Again
Elyar Fox
Do It All Over Again
Do It All Over Again
Performer
Last played on
Elyar Fox Links
