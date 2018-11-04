Koffee Brown
Koffee Brown
Koffee Brown Biography
Koffee Brown was an American R&B and neo-soul duo consisting of male singer Falonte "Fonz" Moore and female singer Vernell "Vee" Sales. They were discovered by music producer Kay Gee and RL of Next and were signed to Arista Records. They are best known for their song "After Party" released in December 2000.
