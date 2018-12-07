The American Symphony Orchestra is a New York-based American orchestra founded in 1962 by Leopold Stokowski whose mission is to demystify orchestral music and make it accessible and affordable for all audiences. Leon Botstein is the orchestra's music director and principal conductor. They perform regularly at Carnegie Hall and Symphony Space in New York City, and are also the resident orchestra of the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson. Its concertmaster is Erica Kiesewetter.