American Symphony OrchestraFormed 1962
American Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90beafae-f155-464a-87ab-6bd2d67e3c10
Biography (Wikipedia)
The American Symphony Orchestra is a New York-based American orchestra founded in 1962 by Leopold Stokowski whose mission is to demystify orchestral music and make it accessible and affordable for all audiences. Leon Botstein is the orchestra's music director and principal conductor. They perform regularly at Carnegie Hall and Symphony Space in New York City, and are also the resident orchestra of the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson. Its concertmaster is Erica Kiesewetter.
Symphony no. 3 in F minor Op.28 'Irish' (2nd mvt)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Symphony no. 3 in F minor Op.28 'Irish' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 in F minor Op.28 'Irish' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14, arr Arcady Dubensky
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14, arr Arcady Dubensky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14, arr Arcady Dubensky
Last played on
Bailero, from Songs of the Auvergne
Joseph Canteloube
Bailero, from Songs of the Auvergne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Bailero, from Songs of the Auvergne
Last played on
Bachiana Brasiliera no.5
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana Brasiliera no.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Bachiana Brasiliera no.5
Last played on
Chants d'auvergne: Bailero & Passo del Prat
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'auvergne: Bailero & Passo del Prat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Chants d'auvergne: Bailero & Passo del Prat
Last played on
Chants d'Auvergne: Pastourelle and Bailero
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne: Pastourelle and Bailero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Chants d'Auvergne: Pastourelle and Bailero
Last played on
The Long Christmas Dinner
Paul Hindemith
The Long Christmas Dinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
The Long Christmas Dinner
Last played on
Symphony No.2 'Anthropos': 3rd mvt - Repression
Henry Cowell
Symphony No.2 'Anthropos': 3rd mvt - Repression
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdt7q.jpglink
Symphony No.2 'Anthropos': 3rd mvt - Repression
Last played on
