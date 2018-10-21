Sir John PritchardBorn 5 February 1921. Died 5 December 1989
Sir John Pritchard
1921-02-05
Sir John Pritchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Michael Pritchard, CBE (5 February 1921 – 5 December 1989) was an English conductor. He was known for his interpretations of Mozart operas and for his support of contemporary music.
Sir John Pritchard Tracks
O Mio Babbino Caro
Giacomo Puccini
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Choir
Chi il bel sogno di Doretta (La rondine)
Giacomo Puccini
Le Nozze di Figaro - (K.492), Act 2, no.11; Voi, che sapete [arietta]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Conductor
Orchestra
De’ miei bollenti spiriti &.O mio rimorso from La Traviata
Giuseppe Verdi
Idomeneo, re di Creta; Act 2, no.12; Fuor del mar
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 68 - Last Night of the Proms 1989
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-16T02:47:45
16
Sep
1989
Proms 1988: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-21T02:47:45
21
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-26T02:47:45
26
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1988
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-22T02:47:45
22
Jul
1988
Proms 1987: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-22T02:47:45
22
Aug
1987
