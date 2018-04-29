Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones (born October 16, 1948) is an American Texas blues guitarist, singer and songwriter, whose recorded work has been released on five albums. In 1995, he was also part of the ensemble that garnered a Blues Music Award as the 'Band of the Year'.

One commentator noted that Jones' 1997 album, I Need Time, "showcases his crafty songwriting, great guitar playing, and powerful singing."