Agoria (born Sébastien Devaud, January 16, 1976) is a French electronic record producer, composer and DJ. He made four albums including the soundtrack to the movie Go Fast. He is one of the founders of the record label InFiné. Since he is attached to the city of Lyon, he also took part in the creation of the French indie and electronic music festival Les Nuits Sonores.
Embrace (Black Coffee & Aquatone Remix)
Remedy (Manoo Remix)
You're Not Alone (Solomun Remix)
Boomerang
Scandal
Embrace (Black Coffee Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Embrace (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Embrace (Black Coffee & Aquatone Remix) (feat. Phoebe Killdeer)
Wrong (feat. Agoria & Jaw)
Onzième (Phil Kieran Mix)
De Niro (Agoria Rotor Remix)
Wrong (feat. Agoria & JAW)
Directory 2
Panta Rei
Up All Night
Up All Night (Eagles & Butterflies Remix)
Tribute (Original Mix)
Make It Real (Remix)
Up All Night
Vermillion (Agoria Remix)
Independence
Independence (Stefan Barnum Remix)
Gravity
Independence (Architecture Remix) (Ellum)
Vermillion (Agoria Remix)
Alluvion
Baptême (Lucky Blue Eyes Version)
