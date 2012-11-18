Nurses is a Portland-based Avant-pop duo, composed of Aaron Chapman (vocals, guitar, keyboard) and John Bowers (backing vocals, keyboard). Their sound is often categorized as psychedelic pop, and experimental. Nurses are currently based out of Portland and Los Angeles by way of Idaho. The duo joined Dead Oceans Records on May 21, 2009 and released two albums via Dead Oceans, with Apple's Acre being issued on August 4, 2009 (August 24 in the UK). They have been described as a shaggy younger sibling of Animal Collective or Grizzly Bear with the sound of dreamy harmonies, carnival organs, slightly out-of-tune pianos and basic percussion from a lone snare or tambourine and received a 7.2 rating from Pitchfork. While Dracula was released on September 20, 2011.

Nurses toured with the Swedish folk musician The Tallest Man on Earth in 2010, and Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks in February 2012

A$AP Rocky and members of A$AP Mob freestyled over Nurses' track "You Lookin' Twice" for Pitchfork's Selector in December 2011.