Jimi Jules is a Swiss musician and DJ. His biggest success was a 2014 collaboration with Oliver $ on the single "Pushing On" which peaked at number 15 on the UK Singles Chart. He has also remixed a number of tracks for other artists as well as releasing his own material.
Jimi Jules Tracks
Pushing On
Oliver $
Pushing On (Delta Heavy Remix)
Oliver $
Dynasty (Jimi Jules remix)
WhoMadeWho
Pushing On (Acapella)
Oliver $
Take Words In Return (Jimi Jules Remix)
Henrik Schwarz
Pushing On
Oliver Dollar
Mond
andhim
Euphrasia
Jimi Jules
Fate
Jimi Jules
