Bad EnglishFormed 1987. Disbanded 1991
Bad English
1987
Bad English Biography (Wikipedia)
Bad English was an English/American hard rock/glam metal supergroup formed in 1987. It reunited keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey with singer John Waite and bassist Ricky Phillips, his former bandmates in The Babys, along with Journey guitarist Neal Schon and drummer Deen Castronovo.
Bad English Tracks
When I See You Smile
When I See You Smile
Rockin' Horse
