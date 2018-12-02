Daler MehndiBorn 18 August 1967
Daler Mehndi
1967-08-18
Daler Mehndi Biography (Wikipedia)
Daler Singh, known by his stage name "Daler Mehndi", born 1967/1968 (age 50–51), is an Indian singer, songwriter, author, record producer, performer, and environmentalist. He is credited with making Bhangra popular worldwide, and helping to set up a parallel non-film Indian pop music industry to the pre-Daler era’s then existent Bollywood music. He is best known for his energetic dance songs, his distinctive voice, turban and long flowing robes.
