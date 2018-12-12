The ChillsFormed 1980
The Chills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03wtnwk.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90b5813d-fbd7-4539-89d5-034094f64a2e
The Chills Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chills are a New Zealand rock band formed in Dunedin in 1980. The band is essentially the continuing project of singer/songwriter Martin Phillipps, who is the group's sole constant member. For a time in the 1990s, the act was billed as Martin Phillipps & The Chills. In the 1980s and 1990s, The Chills had some significant chart success in their homeland, and were a cult band in other parts of the world as one of the earliest proponents of the Dunedin sound.
The Chills Tracks
Pink Frost
The Chills
Pink Frost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mj6ql.jpglink
Pink Frost
Last played on
In Harmony
The Chills
In Harmony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
In Harmony
Last played on
Heavenly Pop Hit
The Chills
Heavenly Pop Hit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Heavenly Pop Hit
Last played on
Night Of Chill Blue
The Chills
Night Of Chill Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Night Of Chill Blue
Last played on
Rocket Science
The Chills
Rocket Science
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Rocket Science
Last played on
Rolling Moon
The Chills
Rolling Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Rolling Moon
Last played on
Conversation Piece
The Chills
Conversation Piece
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Conversation Piece
Last played on
When The Poor Can Reach The Moon
The Chills
When The Poor Can Reach The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
When The Poor Can Reach The Moon
Last played on
I Can't Help You (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Erica Scally, Todd Knudson & The Chills
I Can't Help You (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
I Can't Help You (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Performer
Underwater Wasteland (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Todd Knudson & The Chills
Underwater Wasteland (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Underwater Wasteland (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Performer
Pink Frost 13 (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Todd Knudson & The Chills
Pink Frost 13 (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Pink Frost 13 (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Performer
I Love My Leather Jacket (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Todd Knudson & The Chills
I Love My Leather Jacket (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
I Love My Leather Jacket (6 Music Session, 22 Jul 2014)
Performer
Satin Doll
The Chills
Satin Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Satin Doll
Last played on
I Love My Leather Jacket
The Chills
I Love My Leather Jacket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
I Love My Leather Jacket
Last played on
Silver Bullets
The Chills
Silver Bullets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Silver Bullets
Last played on
Warm Waveform
The Chills
Warm Waveform
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Warm Waveform
Last played on
Auroa Corona
The Chills
Auroa Corona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Auroa Corona
Last played on
Molten Gold
The Chills
Molten Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Molten Gold
Last played on
Moonlight On Flesh (John Peel session 5.4.87)
The Chills
Moonlight On Flesh (John Peel session 5.4.87)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Living In a Jungle (John Peel session 5.4.87)
The Chills
Living In a Jungle (John Peel session 5.4.87)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Rain (John Peel session 5.4.87)
The Chills
Rain (John Peel session 5.4.87)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Rain (John Peel session 5.4.87)
Last played on
Rain (BBC Session 05/04/1978)
The Chills
Rain (BBC Session 05/04/1978)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtnwk.jpglink
Rain (BBC Session 05/04/1978)
Last played on
