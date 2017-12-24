Fid-Q
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90b36fc0-f19e-488a-b2db-df7ff911ea02
Fid-Q Tracks
Sort by
Fresh (Remix)
Fid-Q
Fresh (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h93x.jpglink
Fresh (Remix)
Last played on
Fresh (remix) (feat. Diamond Platnumz)
Fid-Q
Fresh (remix) (feat. Diamond Platnumz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h93x.jpglink
Fresh (remix) (feat. Diamond Platnumz)
Last played on
Fresh (Remix) (feat. Diamond Platinumz & Rayvanny)
Fid-Q
Fresh (Remix) (feat. Diamond Platinumz & Rayvanny)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fresh (Remix) (feat. Diamond Platinumz & Rayvanny)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Neno (feat. Lord Eyez)
Fid-Q
Neno (feat. Lord Eyez)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neno (feat. Lord Eyez)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Neno feat Lord Eyez
Fid-Q
Neno feat Lord Eyez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neno feat Lord Eyez
Last played on
Propaganda (Tanzania)
Fid-Q
Propaganda (Tanzania)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Propaganda (Tanzania)
Last played on
Danger feat J-Bryant (Tanzania)
Fid-Q
Danger feat J-Bryant (Tanzania)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist